EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM Recognized in Leadership Zone in 7 Segments in Zinnov Zones 2016 Media and Technology Study

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of product development and software engineering solutions, today announced that it was recognized by Zinnov, a leading management consulting firm, in the Leadership Zone for seven out of the eight categories in the study "Zinnov Zones Media and Technology 2016". Zinnov's research emphasizes EPAM's strength in performing go-to-market concepts and supporting a formal innovation culture.

"As new technologies continue to change the landscape in the Media and Entertainment industry, our customers need a trusted partner that can help them become true digital natives and remain competitive," said Robert Koch, VP, Media and Entertainment Technology Solutions, EPAM. "Our recognition by Zinnov in the Leadership Zone in Broadcasting, Entertainment, Publishing, Information Services, New Media, Marketing and Advertising, and Gaming demonstrates our ability to create value for our customers through our innovative digital solutions and end-to-end delivery."

Technology disruption is driving Media and Entertainment companies to engage service providers that can provide platform engineering and IT solutions to meet these growing demands. According to the report, the global Platform Engineering Services (PES) and IT services market will be worth $105 billion USD by 2021. For details, please visit: www.slideshare.net/zinnov/zinnov-zones-media-technology-2016 (http://www.slideshare.net/zinnov/zinnov-zones-media-technology-2016).

In this industry-first study, Zinnov assigned Leadership Zone rankings to service providers that demonstrated the following attributes:

Capability of performing concept to Go-To-Market for the product/platform

Presence in almost all customer sections of that segment

Formal innovation culture, resulting in IP's and numerous tactical innovations

Capable of working in all models, including Risk Reward and Revenue Share

Recognition in the Leadership Zone indicates strong performance in all attributes.

For more information about EPAM's work in Media and Entertainment, visit www.epam.com/industries/media-and-entertainment (http://www.epam.com/industries/media-and-entertainment).

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Bangalore. In over a decade they have built in-depth expertise in engineering and digital practice areas. They assist their customers in effectively leveraging global innovation and technology ecosystems to accelerate innovation and digital transformation. With Zinnov's team of experienced professionals, they serve clients in Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Semiconductor, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India. For any further media queries, please contact Nitika Goel at media@zinnov.com (mailto:media@zinnov.com).

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #8 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (http://www.forbes.com/sites/briansolomon/2016/04/20/these-are-the-25-fastest-growing-public-tech-companies/#7850267d5952), as a top information technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest Growing Companies (http://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/), and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

