

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) reported that total U.S. vehicle sales for the month of April 2017 decreased 5.8% to 244,406 units from 259,557 units in the prior year month.



There was one fewer selling day in April year over year. Selling-day-adjusted sales are about 4 percentage points higher than reported sales.



Retail sales for the month were 191,911 units, down 4 percent. Selling-day-adjusted retail sales were essentially equal to a year ago.



Fleet sales were 52,495 units, down 11 percent, or down 7 percent selling-day adjusted. Deliveries to daily rental companies were down 20 percent, as planned.



The company expects to end 2017 at essentially the same inventory levels as 2016 on a days' supply basis, but with fewer cars and more trucks and crossovers in stock.



