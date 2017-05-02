

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell, the Mexican fast food chain of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM), is bringing back the Naked Chicken Chips for a limited period from May 11. The company's decision comes after positive results following a trial it held last summer at select restaurants.



The Naked Chicken Chips are a follow-up to the Naked Chicken Chalupa launched by Taco Bell earlier this year.



Taco Bell launched the Naked Chicken Chalupa nationwide in late January, but removed the item from its menu in March. The company had previously announced that the item, which featured a fried chicken shell, was a 'limited time offer'.



The Naked Chicken Chip is essentially a taco where the chicken shell has now been replaced with a curved piece of fried chicken. The chips are made of marinated, all-white-meat chicken and seasoned with Mexican spices. They can be paired with Taco Bell's nacho cheese sauce.



The chicken chips will be available on the regular menu in six-piece and 12-piece boxes for $1.99 and $2.99 respectively. They will also be available as part of Taco Bell's $5 box containing a Burrito Supreme, Crunchy Taco and medium drink, for a limited time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX