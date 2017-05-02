

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 177,441 units in April 2017, a 7 percent decrease from last year's 190,071 units.



In April, fleet sales of 30,650 units were down 21 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 17 percent of total sales in April. Retail sales of 146,791 units were down 3 percent for the month, and represented 83 percent of total April sales.



Ram Truck brand sales were up 5 percent year over year in April, compared with the same month a year ago. The increase was driven by an 8 percent increase in Ram pickup truck sales.



The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica - the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 - posted its best sales month so far this year in April. Pacifica sales were up year over year, and increased 12 percent compared with sales in the previous month of March.



Fiat 124 Spider sales were up 11 percent compared with the previous month of March. April was the 124 Spider's best sales month so far this year. The 124 Spider was named Best Sports Car for the Money by U.S. News & World Report.



Ram pickup truck sales increased 8 percent in April, compared with the same month a year ago. Ram Truck brand sales - which also include the Ram ProMaster and Ram ProMaster City vans - were up 5 percent for the month.



Jeep Grand Cherokee sales were up 6 percent in April, compared with the same month a year ago.



Three Dodge brand vehicles posted year-over-year sales increases in April, led by the Dodge Journey crossover's 72 percent sales gain.



