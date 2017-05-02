SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- PanTerra Networks, the leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, today announced Streams, the next-generation release of its unified cloud service. Streams combines real-time communications replacing your PBX, secure cloud file sync & share and adds complete multi-media, persistent team messaging. Streams builds upon and replaces PanTerra's previous WorldSmart solution taking team collaboration to a whole new level with the ability to share text, links, images, video, audio, files, folders and even live broadcast streams, tighter unified applications, advanced ConnectMe conferencing features and improved overall usability and performance between applications. All the enhancements give the ultimate experience in communications and team messaging across an organization and between companies and their customers and partners. Additionally, graphical analytics and reports have been added giving more visibility into the service, especially for call center administrators.

Benefits of Streams include more efficient team collaboration, more efficient group/team management and more effective customer interactions. Streams can be accessed thru desktop browser or dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps. Streams extensive team management features enable different access policies to be applied to each team, giving users complete control over who and how users collaborate and share with each other. And with Streams built-in real-time communications, responding to rapid-fire events and coordinating teams in a timely fashion is a snap. Users can create teams, assign multiple administrators, and dynamically apply permissions, greatly improving control and usability. Enhanced collaboration, file sharing, real-time communications and improved interactions put every Streams user in control.

Streams integrated unified communications, team messaging, and file sharing into a single customizable solution

Streams Team Messaging supports persistent, multi-media messaging

Powerful yet simple to use ConnectMe Web Meeting allows you to start a video conference or deskshare from your desktop or mobile device

Streams Graphical Analytics and Business Intelligence visually show you how your business is doing in real-time

Streams Enhanced Admin Portal supports multiple admin levels and localized admin privileges

Full Mobile Support allows you to take your office communications and all your corporate content with you safely and securely

Arthur Chang, President and CEO of PanTerra, said, "PanTerra has always led the industry in unified cloud functionality, reliability and security, Streams delivers the future of business communications... today. Anyone that has experienced Streams in action comes away with one word... Wow." Mr. Chang continued, "Users of the service comment on how immediate the benefits of a unified cloud solution are realized through improvement in their work flow and industry analysts were blown away at how much functionality was seamlessly integrated into a simple, easy to use interface. We are super excited to see such a positive reception of Streams."

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, contact center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its unified cloud solution. Streams is a business-class, HIPAA secure, ultra-reliable, futureproof unified cloud service that can be custom configured on a user by user basis and consistently deployed world-wide.

Streams includes unified communications and team messaging services that can upgrade or replace an enterprise's existing communications and team messaging infrastructure with a next-generation cloud-based solution and SmartBox, its HIPAA secure, enterprise cloud file storage, sync & share service.

All Streams services can be self-managed or provided through SentraCloud, its fully managed solution delivered by PanTerra, which includes the management of all Streams services, optional last mile MPLS connectivity and any associated on-premises networking equipment.

With PanTerra's Unified Cloud Service solution, enterprises consolidate their cloud services, gain the highest levels of security, scalability, reliability, availability, quality of service, service level agreement and support while significantly lowering their total cost of operations and IT administration complexities. PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

