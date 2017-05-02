The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 28 April 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1304.56 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1287.51 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1318.83 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1301.78 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

