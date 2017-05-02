sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2017 | 16:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

Global Lab Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.13% by 2021: Surge in Investments in the Field of Life Sciences - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Lab Consumables Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global lab consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Lab Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is outsourcing of drug discovery process. With increased emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery, several small companies have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery process to subcontract laboratories, while limiting themselves to manufacturing and marketing activities. The number of subcontract laboratories has been rising rapidly since 2011, and this trend will continue over the forecast period. In the past, cost constraints had prevented several companies from investing in a research facility due to high capital requirements, leading to a drop in the R&D investment by those company.

The introduction of subcontract laboratories has enabled these companies to carry out research and testing to drive innovation. The presence of these laboratories allows the companies to outsource their drug discovery processes for a mere fraction of the actual infrastructure cost. This outsourcing of research and testing has gained massive popularity over the past four years and will continue over the forecast period. The trend has been adopted by nations like the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany, where the drug discovery process has been outsourced to subcontract research organizations in emerging countries, like India and Brazil.

Key vendors:

  • Camlab
  • Spectrum Chemical
  • Reagecon
  • Eppendorf

Other prominent vendors

  • Bellco Glass
  • CRYSTALGEN
  • Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key Vendor Analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p2b6w3/global_lab

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire