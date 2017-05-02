Global Lab Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.13% by 2021: Surge in Investments in the Field of Life Sciences - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lab consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 5.13% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Lab Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is outsourcing of drug discovery process. With increased emphasis on R&D investments and drug discovery, several small companies have resorted to outsourcing their drug discovery process to subcontract laboratories, while limiting themselves to manufacturing and marketing activities. The number of subcontract laboratories has been rising rapidly since 2011, and this trend will continue over the forecast period. In the past, cost constraints had prevented several companies from investing in a research facility due to high capital requirements, leading to a drop in the R&D investment by those company.

The introduction of subcontract laboratories has enabled these companies to carry out research and testing to drive innovation. The presence of these laboratories allows the companies to outsource their drug discovery processes for a mere fraction of the actual infrastructure cost. This outsourcing of research and testing has gained massive popularity over the past four years and will continue over the forecast period. The trend has been adopted by nations like the US, the UK, Japan, and Germany, where the drug discovery process has been outsourced to subcontract research organizations in emerging countries, like India and Brazil.

Key vendors:



Camlab

Spectrum Chemical

Reagecon

Eppendorf

Other prominent vendors



Bellco Glass

CRYSTALGEN

Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key Vendor Analysis



PART 13: Appendix



