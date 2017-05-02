

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On May Day, the Donald Trump Campaign released a new television ad and a series of digital targeted ads highlighting the achievements of the Trump administration's first 100 days. However, labor unions and immigrant groups marched nation-wide protesting the Government's policies affecting them.



Trump's 2020 campaign rolled out the first ad of his reelection Monday, which claims that in his first 100 days, the President has taken bold actions to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold the government accountable.



Thousands took to the streets of New York, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and in smaller numbers in several other cities across the United States in May Day rallies. Dozens of people were arrested, as they protested against the Trump administration's crackdown targeting low-paid workers and illegal immigrants who are facing deportation, reports say.



Protesters in front of the White House chanted, 'Donald Trump has got to go!' Riot was reported in Portland, Oregon.



A statement issued by the Trump Campaign claims that despite 'historic Democrat obstructionism', President Trump and Congress have passed more legislation in the first 100 days than any President since Harry Truman by enacting 28 laws.



A $1.5 million ad entitled 'First 100 Days' will air on television in major markets throughout the United States as well as target specific voting groups online. In addition, the president's website, digital, and television advertising will highlight specific accomplishments from his first 100 days in office.



