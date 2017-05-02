Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from April 24, 2017 until April 28, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification

code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code

of financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average acquisition

price Identification code

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.24 FR0000130577 15,000 66.3507 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.24 FR0000130577 22,782 66.4631 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.24 FR0000130577 4,690 66.3508 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.24 FR0000130577 9,287 66.3544 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.25 FR0000130577 4,684 66.0221 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.25 FR0000130577 6,463 66.0270 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.25 FR0000130577 316 66.0900 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.25 FR0000130577 1,855 66.0457 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.26 FR0000130577 14,223 66.7211 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.27 FR0000130577 496 66.0302 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.27 FR0000130577 1,708 66.0048 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.27 FR0000130577 157 66.0500 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.27 FR0000130577 369 66.0398 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.28 FR0000130577 16,677 66.2765 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.28 FR0000130577 302 66.3350 AQXE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.28 FR0000130577 70,129 66.2889 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.28 FR0000130577 1,393 66.3174 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.04.28 FR0000130577 7,352 66.2761 TRQX TOTAL 177,883 66.3310

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

Publicis Groupe SA

Société anonyme (French public limited Company) with Management Board and Supervisory Board,

with share capital of 90,378,154 euros

Registered office: 133, avenue des Champs-Elysées - 75008 Paris France

Paris Trade and Companies Register No. 542 080 601

