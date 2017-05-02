

Downing TWO VCT plc Total Voting Rights 2 May 2017



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing TWO VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2017, are summarised as follows:



Voting rights Shares in issue per share Voting rights



D shares of 0.1 pence each 10,000,000 1 10,000,000



E shares of 0.1 pence each 14,950,000 - -



F shares of 0.1 pence each 10,810,859 1 10,810,859



G shares of 0.1 pence each 25,352,571 1 25,352,571



K shares of 0.1 pence each 15,739,341 1 15,739,341



Total voting rights 76,852,771



The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing TWO VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



