Global Pressure Transmitters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2021: Driven by Growing Use of Wireless Pressure Transmitters - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pressure Transmitters Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global pressure transmitters market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Pressure Transmitters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing use of wireless pressure transmitters. Wireless pressure transmitters are popular as they are easier to install; they also eliminate the need for hard wiring. Unlike the conventional pressure transmitters, it is easier to add measurement points in wireless transmitters, and these transmitters can be installed in locations that are difficult to reach and see. Some of these transmitters can be operated by remote process control and monitoring systems. They can be connected with the help of Bluetooth connectivity communication protocols. Most of these devices have a connectivity range of 60-70 ft. and have a battery life of more than two years, depending on the model and use. There are some models, which have a wireless connectivity range of around 1,000 meters.

Key vendors



ABB

Emerson

Siemens

Yokogawa

Other prominent vendors



Anderson-Negele

Ashdown Control

Azbil (Yamatake)

Endress+Hauser

Fuji Electric

Honeywell

Keller

Schneider Electric

Toshniwal Industries

WIKA



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

