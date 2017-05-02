sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2017 | 16:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Statement by Ronald S. Lauder on Israel Independence Day

NEW YORK, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress, today issued the following statement in celebration of Yom Ha'atzmaut:

"Today, we raise a glass in celebration of the Jewish State of Israel, the miracle in the Middle East and a beacon of hope for people of good conscience everywhere. We remember that day 69 years ago when Theodor Herzl's vision became a reality: a strong, independent, democratic nation for the Jewish people in our biblical homeland. Today and every day: Am Yisrael Chai - the Jewish nation lives."

