GREENWICH, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TICC) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 earnings on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM. The toll free dial-in number will be 1-888-339-0740. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10106761.

About TICC Capital Corp.

TICC Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally engaged in providing capital to established businesses, investing in syndicated bank loans and purchasing debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280



