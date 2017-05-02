Invitation to Q1 2017 Financial Results Presentation - NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, May. 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q1 2017 financial results onThursday4 May 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

CONTACT:

IR Contact:

Tom Noettveit

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com

+47-4153-9714



