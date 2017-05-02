sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,811 Euro		-0,022
-0,78 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.05.2017 | 16:37
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Q1 2017 Financial Results Presentation - NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, May. 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q1 2017 financial results onThursday4 May 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

CONTACT:

IR Contact:
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
+47-4153-9714

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/invitation-to-q1-2017-financial-results-presentation,c2254877


© 2017 PR Newswire