GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus

Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
2 May 2017 at 5.30 pm. (EET)

Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus

 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Lehmus, Matti 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170502163545_4
   
Issuer
Name:Neste Oyj
LEI:5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2017-05-02
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
Further details:Executed under portfolio or asset management
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009013296
 
Volume:250
Unit price:37,70000 Euro
Volume:392
Unit price:37,70000 Euro
Volume:1128
Unit price:37,70000 Euro
Volume:230
Unit price:37,70000 Euro
Volume:2000
Unit price:37,80000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:4000
Volume weighted average price:37.75000 Euro

For additional information, please contact:

Matti Hautakangas, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 4585350

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers.  Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)



Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

