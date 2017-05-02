Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus

| Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
2 May 2017 at 5.30 pm. (EET)
Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus
Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Lehmus, Matti
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170502163545_4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Neste Oyj
|LEI:
|5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-05-02
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Further details:
|Executed under portfolio or asset management
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009013296
|Volume:
|250
|Unit price:
|37,70000 Euro
|Volume:
|392
|Unit price:
|37,70000 Euro
|Volume:
|1128
|Unit price:
|37,70000 Euro
|Volume:
|230
|Unit price:
|37,70000 Euro
|Volume:
|2000
|Unit price:
|37,80000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|4000
|Volume weighted average price:
|37.75000 Euro
For additional information, please contact:
Matti Hautakangas, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 4585350
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire