Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

2 May 2017 at 5.30 pm. (EET)



Neste Corporation: Notification of Managers' Transactions, Lehmus







Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lehmus, Matti Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170502163545_4 Issuer Name: Neste Oyj LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14 Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Executed under portfolio or asset management Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013296 Volume: 250 Unit price: 37,70000 Euro Volume: 392 Unit price: 37,70000 Euro Volume: 1128 Unit price: 37,70000 Euro Volume: 230 Unit price: 37,70000 Euro Volume: 2000 Unit price: 37,80000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 37.75000 Euro

For additional information, please contact:



Matti Hautakangas, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 4585350



Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more:neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Neste Oyj via Globenewswire

