

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday the Senate should eliminate the current filibuster rules in order for Republicans to more easily pass legislation on key issues.



In posts to Twitter regarding a recent agreement on a long-term government spending bill, Trump indicated support for changing Senate rules to allow bills to advance with only a majority vote.



'The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there!' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'We either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good 'shutdown' in September to fix mess!'



The tweets from Trump come amid reports lawmakers have reached an agreement on a bill to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year, avoiding a potential shutdown.



The agreement on the spending bill came only after Trump backed off demands over his proposed border wall and Obamacare payments.



Last Friday, Trump signed a stopgap spending bill providing funding for the government through May 5th as lawmakers continued to negotiate a longer-term agreement.



Republicans recently voted to change Senate rules to prevent Democrats from filibustering Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's nomination.



However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has indicated he would be unwilling to change the filibuster rules on legislation.



