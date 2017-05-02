JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2016, ELECTION FOR STERLING DIVIDEND, AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 May 2017 - Randgold Resources confirms that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today the shareholders approved a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 of US$1.00 per share. The dividend payment will be made on Friday 26 May 2017 to shareholders on the register as at Friday 17 March 2017. The ex-dividend date was Thursday 16 March 2017.

The exchange rate for payment to those shareholders who have elected to receive the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2016 in Pounds Sterling is: $1 = £0.7743.

The Company also announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting all of the resolutions were passed on a poll. Copies of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of each resolution is set out below (a "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against the resolution):

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9328D_1-2017-5-2.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



