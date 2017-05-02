

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Pop singer Janet Jackson is to resume this fall her 'Unbreakable' world tour that was interrupted half way through last year for starting a family.



Jackson announced in a video posted on her website that the 56-city tour would begin on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.



The four-month North American tour of US and Canada has been renamed 'State of the World.'



Jackson will make multiple stops in Texas and California before proceeding to Seattle, Portland, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Boston, Philly, Memphis and Jacksonville. She will then head north to include Vancouver and Toronto, with her final stop on December 17 in Atlanta.



Tickets for the newly scheduled dates will go on sale on May 5. Jackson assured that tickets held for previous Unbreakable tour events that are now rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.



The tour will include fan favorites from the chart-topping 'Unbreakable' album, an array of socially conscious music Janet has released throughout her career, and other smash hits and soon-to-be released new tracks.



The 50 year-old legendary entertainer began her sold out 'Unbreakable' tour in August 2015, and completed 33 dates before postponing the rest of the concerts to give birth to her first son. Eissa was born on January 3 in Janet's relationship with Wissam Al Mana, her estranged husband.



