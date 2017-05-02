World Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecasts 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast - 2017" report to their offering.
Find out the sales of Naloxone / Oxycodone worldwide and by countries in North America, Europe, Japan, BRIC, and Australia. Discover the growth trends of Naloxone / Oxycodone by countries, and also find out sales forecast until 2021.
The research also provides Naloxone / Oxycodone unit price by countries. The sales and price data from this report is useful for analyzing Naloxone / Oxycodone sales trends, sales forecast for Naloxone / Oxycodone, brand planning, Naloxone / Oxycodone generics trends, product positioning, strategic forecasts, BD&L, competitive intelligence, pricing analysis, and price benchmarks.
Research Scope:
- Product: Naloxone / Oxycodone
- Country Scope: US, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, China, Canada, and Australia
- Companies marketing Naloxone / Oxycodone and by brand name in major countries
- Historic Naloxone / Oxycodone sales revenues worldwide and by countries, sales trends
- Naloxone / Oxycodone unit price by countries, trends, and benchmarks
- Naloxone / Oxycodone sales forecast worldwide and by countries
Benefits to the User
- Identify companies marketing Naloxone / Oxycodone by major countries
- Find out Naloxone / Oxycodone sales, growth, and sales forecast by major countries; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
- Determine the price of Naloxone / Oxycodone in major markets; Use it to devise pricing strategies, estimate patient shares, develop patient forecast models, and estimate annual therapy costs
- Derive unit sales of Naloxone / Oxycodone by countries using pricing and sales data; Use it for your market planning - market assessments, market sizing, market shares, BD&L, product strategy, positioning, and competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
1. Naloxone / Oxycodone - Introduction
2. Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales Analysis
3. Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales by Countries
4. Naloxone / Oxycodone Price Analysis by Countries
5. Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales Forecast
6. Naloxone / Oxycodone Sales Forecast by Countries
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hpv4b2/naloxone
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716