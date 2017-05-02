

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, said that it raised the forecast for financial year 2017 due to strong financial results and based on the expectation of ongoing positive prospects for the second half of financial year 2017. It confirmed annual guidance for free cash flow at break-even.



The company raised its earnings per share from continuing operations outlook for fiscal year to a range of 2.70 euros - 2.90 euros from the prior outlook of 2.35 euros per share - 2.65 euros per share.



Comparable revenue growth from continuing operations for the year is now expected to be in the 7-9% range, compared to the prior outlook of 5-7% growth.



The company now expects annual adjusted EBITDA-margin from continuing operations to be in the range of 16.5-17.5% range. Previously it was expected at least 16%.



In the second quarter of financial year 2017, based on preliminary results, OSRAM reported continued operations revenues of 1.05 billion euros, represented 9.7% comparable growth, an adjusted EBITDA-margin of 17.4% and earnings per share of 0.81 euros.



OSRAM said it will publish its preliminary results for the second quarter of financial year 2017 on 3 May 2017. Final results for the second quarter of financial year 2017 as well as the first half of financial year 2017 will be published by OSRAM on 12 May 2017.



