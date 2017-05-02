Network Brings Card Capability to Market and Surpasses $200 Billion in Annual Volume



PORTSMOUTH, N.H., 2017-05-02 16:51 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of technology solutions to help businesses pay and get paid, today announced that its Paymode-X electronic payment network is experiencing strong growth driven by strategic advancements in payment processing.



With more than 365,000 businesses in the network, Paymode-X is now processing more than $200B in annual spend. The scale of the network and large number of enrolled vendors makes Paymode-X the clear choice for businesses seeking payment automation and payables monetization.



The growth Paymode-X has experienced reflects an innovation strategy that includes:



-- Introducing Paymode-X with Visa Payables Solutions to create an integrated payables offering for banks -- Integrating Mastercard In Control for Commercial Payments with Bottomline's Paymode-X -- Leveraging predictive analytics in the Paymode-X Intelligent Engagement Model to increase vendor adoption and cash rebates -- Launching Paymode-X Intelligent Payment Routing which automatically selects the optimal settlement routing for each payment



"Organizations need every advantage they can get to be more efficient and secure with their payment processes," said Jessica Moran, General Manager of Cloud Payment Solutions at Bottomline Technologies. "Paymode-X, the way businesses increasingly prefer to pay and get paid, is helping them do just that."



John Bultema, Executive Vice President, Treasury Management at Fifth Third Bank said, "The Paymode-X network offers our clients a number of valuable benefits that help to significantly improve payment efficiency. The continuous growth of the Paymode-X network means our clients are able to convert to electronic payments more quickly by easily connecting and transacting with a constantly increasing number of trading partners."



