

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG, CMG-B) is honoring teachers in the U.S. for their hard work by offering a buy one, get one free deal on Tuesday.



The fast food chain said that the offer is for all teachers, faculty and staff. They can bring their school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. on May 2 from 3 pm to close. They can buy a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos and get another order free.



The offer is limited to one free entree item per teacher customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value. The offer is for in-restaurant orders only and is not valid for on-line, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering.



Chipotle has been struggling with a sales slump caused by those series of food-related disease outbreaks and has been trying new avenues to woo back customers to its outlets. The company, a burrito and tacos chain, was spun off from McDonald's in 2006.



In mid-April, Chipotle reportedly increased prices by about 5 percent at certain of its locations as part of the company's efforts to improve its profits. This was the first price hike by the company in three years, since the food-safety incident in 2015 that led to plunging sales.



