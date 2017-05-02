JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AWARD OF ORDINARY SHARES

Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 May 2017 - In accordance with DTR. 3.1, Randgold Resources notifies that, following approval by the shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, each non-executive director elected or re-elected at the Annual General Meeting (other than the chairman and senior independent director) was awarded 1 500 ordinary shares in the Company (Shares). The chairman, Mr Christopher Coleman, was awarded 2 500 Shares and the senior independent director, Mr Andrew Quinn, was awarded 2 000 Shares. The Shares will vest immediately and have been awarded as part of the non-executive directors' annual remuneration package, pursuant to the Company's remuneration policy.

The non-executive directors of the Company elected and/or re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are Christopher Coleman, Andrew Quinn, Mrs Safiatou Ba-N'Daw, Mr Jamil Kassum, Mrs Olivia Kirtley, and Mrs Jeanine Mabunda Lioko.

