

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In May, a team of NASA scientists will begin measuring greenhouse gases over the Mid-Atlantic region.



NASA said on Tuesday that the area was chosen in part because it encompasses a range of vegetation, climate, and soil types that would influence the exchange of carbon dioxide and methane between the Earth and the atmosphere.



The airborne campaign, called the Carbon Airborne Flux Experiment, or CARAFE, could help scientists better understand the exchange process, also known as flux, and improve computer models that predict Earth's carbon sinks, natural or artificial areas that absorb carbon dioxide or methane.



