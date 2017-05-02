LibraryBub Presents May 2017 Best Books From Independent Publishers

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

At the start of the new month LibraryBub announces itsrecommended titles for May 2017 in its continuing service of connecting librarians with the cream of the crop from independent publishers. All the recommended titles are award-winning and best-selling. Each of them is available on Amazon and has been carefully selected from hundreds of submissions.

LibraryBub CEO,Alinka Rutkowska, said, "Librarians have such a demanding job of providing the best books for their patrons. I'm elated to be able to assist them in their purchasing decisions."

Below is this month's selection by category:

FICTION:

Mystery:

The Third Girl (Molly Sutton Mysteries, Book 1) by Nell Goddin (ISBN: 978-1516871513)

Love and Death in Venice (A Caulfield, Sheridan Mystery) by Bonnie Hoover Braendlin (ISBN: 978-1634138734)

Genna's Fight: will she be able to discover her true self & get her son back in time? by Sheldon D. Newton (ISBN: 978-1533687678)

Romance:

Abbey's Search for Sanctuary by Eris Field (ISBN: 978-1682913338)

Action & Adventure:

Wide as the Wind by Edward Stanton (ISBN: 978-1941799383)

Science Fiction & Fantasy:

All Is Silence (Deserted Lands, Book 1) by Robert L. Slater (ISBN: 978-0989568777)

One is Come (Five in Circle Series, Book 1) by C. H. MacLean (ISBN: 978-1941193006)

A Witch's Kitchen by Dianna Sanchez (ISBN: 978-1940924182)

The Sparks (The Feud Trilogy, Book 1) by Kyle Prue (ISBN: 978-1540417855)

At Water's Edge: An Epic Fantasy (Water Rushes Series, Book 1) by S. McPherson (ISBN: 978-0993360503)

The McCall Initiative by Lisa Nowak (ISBN: 978-19371672950029

2017 Young Explorer's Adventure Guide by Maggie Allen and 25 others (ISBN: 978-1940924212)

Blood Dragons (Rebel Vampires, Book 1) by Rosemary A. Johns (ISBN: 978-1533679819)

The Blue Unicorn's Journey to Osm (Illustrated Chapter Book) by Sybrina Durant (ISBN: 978-1535127851)

General Fiction:

The House on Crooked Pond by M. L. Shafer (ISBN: 978-1532008634)

Christian:

The Power of Prayer (A Heartbeats Novel) by Lorana Hoopes (ISBN: 978-1539701088)

NON-FICTION:

Writing Skills:

The Writer's Process: Getting Your Brain in Gear by Anne Janzer (ISBN: 978-0986406225)

How to Write Funny: Your Serious, Step-By-Step Blueprint For Creating Incredibly, Irresistibly, Successfully Hilarious WritingbyScott Dikkers(ISBN:978-1499196122)

Pets & Animal Care:

How Do Cats Do That?: Discover How Cats Do the Amazing Things They Do by Peter Scottsdale (ISBN: 978-1536855722)



Joshua Robertson, best-selling author of dark fantasy novels, asserts that "LibraryBub is the most cost-effective advertising decision I have made in three years, helping get my books in front of readers. In just a few days, nearly a thousand librarians checked out my book! Those results were better than advertisements placed with top competitors. Alinka Rutkowska gives the answer for every author searching for a nation-wide, library promotion service. Thank you for saving me hours of laborious work, and letting me get back to writing."

Readers are invited to visit their local library and request these outstanding books.

LibraryBub encourages librarians to sign up athttp://librarybub.com/to avail of this unique networking program. Indie and small-press publishers should go tohttp://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit titles for consideration.

