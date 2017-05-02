GREENSBORO, NC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Gilbarco Veeder-Root, in cooperation with ExxonMobil, today announced that it has launched a program to encourage Exxon and Mobil branded wholesalers to convert or update their forecourt equipment and systems for EMV' (EMV' is a trademark owned by EMVCo LLC).

"We have implemented this program for a number of reasons," said John Rhodes, Americas Retail Director for ExxonMobil Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Marketing Company. "In addition to updating existing dispensers to new state-of-the-art equipment that will provide for a better consumer experience and overall brand image enhancement in the forecourt, our branded wholesalers will also have the necessary EMV-compliant equipment in place when the liability shift takes place in 2020. It is important to us that our branded wholesalers continue to move toward EMV compliance."

The limited-time program offered by Gilbarco and ExxonMobil features dispensers with cutting-edge technology, including the FlexPay' IV CRIND ® for EMV payment acceptance. Available features include contactless payment acceptance and Gilbarco's Insite360' remote monitoring and management service. Additionally, Gilbarco's HD meter' improves profitability via reduced meter drift and fewer calibrations. The dispensers will also come completely outfitted with ExxonMobil's new Fuel Technology Synergy' graphics to refresh the site's brand image and drive more forecourt traffic.

The program also defrays the cost of conversion for participating wholesalers. As part of the upgrade, branded wholesalers have the option to leverage additional solutions that can come with the upgrades to drive sales and customer loyalty, including media and merchandising-capable screens that promote in-store products and services to consumers at the pumps.

"Leading retailers are leveraging the upgrade to EMV dispensers to take advantage of new technologies to drive sales, customer loyalty and operational efficiency," said Mark Williams, Vice President of Marketing, North America for Gilbarco. "We are pleased to work with ExxonMobil on this program to help ensure that their retailers have the equipment necessary to protect their customers and their brand, while also improving their businesses."

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support and proven reliability. Major product lines include: fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles. Visit www.gilbarco.com for more information.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is the largest refiner and marketer of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

