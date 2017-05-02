According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gas masks marketis projected to grow to USD 5.75 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005783/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global gas masks market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Gas Masks Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Gas masks constitute a prominent category of respiratory protection equipment. Gas masks are also known as respiratory protection masks. They protect the wearer from toxic agents and pollutants in the environment. The increasing awareness regarding the safety of workers due to a rise in on-site training is expected to boost the global gas masks market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global gas masks market into the following segments:

Disposable respirators

Powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR)

Supplied air respirator (SAR)

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA)

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global gas masks market are discussed below:

Disposable respirators

"Disposable respirators occupy a majority 35% of the global gas masks market, due to their simple and easy-to-use nature which provides basic protection from dust, gases, vapors, and smoke. They are widely adopted in end-user industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and oil and gas," says Sarah Haque, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

The consumption volume of disposable respirators has increased due to their cost-efficiency and the basic protection they offer from gas and smoke. These gas masks are usually made of cloth-like filter material, silicone, and neoprene.

Powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR)

The powered air-purifying respirators market segment is projected to be worth USD 1.57 billion by 2021. These masks are battery powered blowers that provide airflow through a cartridge to a face piece or a hood capable of providing protection, flexibility, and comfort for workers in hazardous environments.

The emergence of advanced viruses such as Zika, the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) driving the adoption of PAPRs in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers are also involved in the production of technologically advanced multipurpose PAPRs with multiple detectors and improved battery life.

Supplied air respirator (SAR)

"Supplied air respirator will be the fastest-growing segment of the gas masks market, showcasing a CAGR close to 7% over the forecast period. This product is highly demanded from the asbestos abatement, painting, sanding, grinding, and welding industries," says Sarah.

SAR or airline respirators supply uncontaminated breathing air to the user from an external source of air connected to the face piece by a high-pressure hose. The air supply could be from a low-pressure source such as an ambient pump located in a clean environment, or a high-pressure source such as a cylinder of breathing air.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Honeywell

Avon Protection Systems

MSA Safety

Browse Related Reports:

Global Environment Monitoring and Sensing Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Floor Mats Market 2017-2021

Global Safety Headgear Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storageoil and gas, and smart grid. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005783/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com