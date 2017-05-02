

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for April 2017 of 121,998 units, a decrease of 1.5 percent over the prior year.



Nissan Division sales for the month were down 2 percent at 111,201 units.



Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set an April record, up 11 percent. Sales of the Rogue crossover set an April record with sales 27,386, up 18 percent. Nissan Titan sales increased 299 percent to 4,033.



Nissan Armada sales climbed to 2,007, up 135 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX