PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Thomson Reuters Corp - Thomson Reuters to Present at Barclays Conference

Thomson Reuters to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2017

TORONTO, May 2, 2017 -- David Craig, president of the Financial & Risk business of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference at the Langham Hotel in London on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11:10 a.m. BST (6:10 a.m. EDT). The presentation may include forward looking information.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of http://www.thomsonreuters.com/. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is the world's leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges (symbol: TRI). For more information, visit http://www.thomsonreuters.com/.

CONTACTS
MEDIAINVESTORS
Andrew GreenFrank J. Golden
Director, Corporate AffairsSenior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 4228+1 646 223 5288
andrew.green@tr.comfrank.golden@tr.com

