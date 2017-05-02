JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)
CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES
Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 May 2017 - Following the annual general meeting held on 2 May 2017, and as announced on 3 February 2017, Kadri Dagdelen, a non-executive director and a member of the Company's governance & nomination committee retired from the board on 2 May 2017.
Randgold Resources also announces that with effect from 2 May 2017, Olivia Kirtley, a non-executive director has been appointed a member of the audit committee. Also effective 2 May 2017, Jeanine Mabunda Lioko, a non-executive director, has been appointed a member of the governance and nomination committee, and will step down from the audit committee.
Commenting on the changes, Randgold Resources' Chairman, Christopher Coleman, said: "These changes strengthen the board's committees following recent changes to the board. I would like to thank Kadri for his contribution as a Randgold non-executive director. He has been a source of guidance for the business in particular to the mining teams over the past seven years."
