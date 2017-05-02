JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands

Reg. No. 62686

LSE Trading Symbol: RRS

NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

Jersey, Channel Islands, 2 May 2017 - Following the annual general meeting held on 2 May 2017, and as announced on 3 February 2017, Kadri Dagdelen, a non-executive director and a member of the Company's governance & nomination committee retired from the board on 2 May 2017.

Randgold Resources also announces that with effect from 2 May 2017, Olivia Kirtley, a non-executive director has been appointed a member of the audit committee. Also effective 2 May 2017, Jeanine Mabunda Lioko, a non-executive director, has been appointed a member of the governance and nomination committee, and will step down from the audit committee.

Commenting on the changes, Randgold Resources' Chairman, Christopher Coleman, said: "These changes strengthen the board's committees following recent changes to the board. I would like to thank Kadri for his contribution as a Randgold non-executive director. He has been a source of guidance for the business in particular to the mining teams over the past seven years."

RANDGOLD RESOURCES ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive Financial Director Investor & Media Relations Mark Bristow Graham Shuttleworth Kathy du Plessis +44 788 071 1386 +44 1534 735 333 +44 20 7557 7738 +44 779 775 2288 +44 779 771 1338 Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



