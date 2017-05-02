Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets OPG Power Ventures 5.8% SSE PLC 5.3% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 5.1% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.0% China Everbright Intl. 4.8% Huaneng Renewables 4.6% Cia de Saneamento do Para 4.5% Avangrid 3.8% Pennon Group 3.6% Hafslund 3.1% Transelectrica 3.0% Qatar Electricity & Water Co. 2.7% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.7% Transgaz 2.3% Nextera Energy 2.1% Saeta Yield 2.1% Engie 2.1% Edison International 2.0% China Power Intl. Develop 1.9% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 1.9%



At close of business on 30 April 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 33.7% Multi Utilities 23.9% Renewable Energy 11.8% Water & Waste 14.7% Gas 10.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 5.2% 100.0%