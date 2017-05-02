sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire

Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 2

Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
OPG Power Ventures5.8%
SSE PLC5.3%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings5.1%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
China Everbright Intl.4.8%
Huaneng Renewables4.6%
Cia de Saneamento do Para4.5%
Avangrid3.8%
Pennon Group3.6%
Hafslund3.1%
Transelectrica3.0%
Qatar Electricity & Water Co.2.7%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.7%
Transgaz2.3%
Nextera Energy2.1%
Saeta Yield2.1%
Engie2.1%
Edison International2.0%
China Power Intl. Develop1.9%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust1.9%


At close of business on 30 April 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity33.7%
Multi Utilities23.9%
Renewable Energy11.8%
Water & Waste14.7%
Gas10.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets5.2%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America20.6%
China17.6%
Latin America10.4%
United Kingdom9.5%
Global3.3%
India7.6%
Europe (excluding UK)12.6%
Eastern Europe5.2%
Asia (excluding China)5.3%
Middle East2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets5.2%
100.0%

