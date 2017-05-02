Premier Energy and Water Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, May 2
Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 30 April 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|OPG Power Ventures
|5.8%
|SSE PLC
|5.3%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|5.1%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.8%
|Huaneng Renewables
|4.6%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|4.5%
|Avangrid
|3.8%
|Pennon Group
|3.6%
|Hafslund
|3.1%
|Transelectrica
|3.0%
|Qatar Electricity & Water Co.
|2.7%
|Cia Paranaense Energia ADR
|2.7%
|Transgaz
|2.3%
|Nextera Energy
|2.1%
|Saeta Yield
|2.1%
|Engie
|2.1%
|Edison International
|2.0%
|China Power Intl. Develop
|1.9%
|Keppel Infrastructure Trust
|1.9%
At close of business on 30 April 2017 the total net assets of Premier Energy and Water Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|33.7%
|Multi Utilities
|23.9%
|Renewable Energy
|11.8%
|Water & Waste
|14.7%
|Gas
|10.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|5.2%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|20.6%
|China
|17.6%
|Latin America
|10.4%
|United Kingdom
|9.5%
|Global
|3.3%
|India
|7.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|12.6%
|Eastern Europe
|5.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|5.3%
|Middle East
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|5.2%
|100.0%