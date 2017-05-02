MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Eight Dragons Co. (OTC: EDRG) announced today that it has taken an equity position in Rokk3r Labs, a Miami-based venture builder.

"Eight Dragons is pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Rokk3r Labs through this equity position," said Una Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eight Dragons. "Our mission is to build a full-stack, exponential entrepreneurial ecosystem for founders and Rokk3r Labs has established itself over these last five years as a leader in helping founders realize their visions, both practically and profitably. Our partnership provides us with access to a top-flight cobuilder and aligns our interests as we work to help founders innovate and create value."

Rokk3r Labs was founded in 2012, with the goal of applying a rigorous methodology to company building, making it a highly repeatable process to mitigate risks and achieve greater operational efficiency. The company looks to create value by leveraging the ever-increasing global connectivity and convergence of exponential technologies. Today, with 40 companies in its portfolio, Rokk3r Labs has established itself a world-class venture builder through its proprietary 'cobuild' approach to company building.

Added Nabyl Charania, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Rokk3r Labs, "Eight Dragons and Rokk3r Labs will chart a course for the future of global entrepreneurship, investment and innovation. I am thrilled that our proprietary 'Idea-to-Exit' model will be the foundation for company building in this new partnership."

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Eight Dragons, which launched operations in 2017, is a publicly traded firm that is committed to providing founders with a full-stack, exponential entrepreneurial ecosystem. Other companies within the Eight Dragons ecosystem include DreamFu Ventures, a venture builder that uses its network of mentors and angel investors to help shape ideas, develop entrepreneurs, and invest in startup companies, and World Cup of Sales, a product-market fit and sales platform geared towards start-up companies and product launches.

About Rokk3r Labs

Rokk3r Labs is a venture builder and the world's first 'cobuilding' platform for entrepreneurs, corporations and investors to create exponential startups. As a partner, Rokk3r Labs increases value, mitigates risk and helps to remain at the edge of innovation. With a focus on leveraging exponential technologies (e.g., the blockchain, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things) and implementing innovative methods of raising capital, Rokk3r Labs is harnessing the global collective genius to cobuild companies that change the world. Currently, Rokk3r Labs' portfolio includes 40+ companies. Visit www.rokk3rlabs.com.

About Eight Dragons

Eight Dragons (OTC: EDRG) is a technology-investment firm that invests in and operates companies to support a full-stack development ecosystem for start-ups. Headquartered in Miami, FL and commencing operations in 2017, Eight Dragons seeks to help companies using innovation and vision to address the world's biggest challenges and realize exponential opportunities. The firm trades on the OTC market under ticker symbol EDRG. For more information, please visit www.edrg.com, or follow us on Twitter at @edrgco.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

