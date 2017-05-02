Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCBB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the operations and exploration activities at its Eagle Mountain Gold Project ("Eagle Mountain") located in Guyana, South America.

Ioannis Tsitos, President, commented, "The Company's overall objective for Eagle Mountain is to generate qualified information to support a low cost, large-scale, 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes per day, open-pit gravity-CIL operation in the near-future. Our main focuses are on operating and collecting information on the "front-end" Phase I gravity plant for large-scale design with some gold production and expanding our current saprolite resource through low cost shallow systematic drilling. A revised saprolite resource is planned for Q4 2017 with a subsequent Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") for a large-scale operation to be completed by Q2 2018."

OPERATIONS

Current operations for the pilot gravity plant consist of a feed mix of dry (truck-excavator) and wet mining (Marok pumping).

The Company is using its newly installed Krebs cyclone for improved gold recovery. Initial assay results suggest gold recoveries of 15% to 50%, depending on cyclone parameters and processing feed rates. Work continues to define the optimum operating parameters for both short and long-term planning.

During the month of April, the main plant averaged an estimated 230 tonnes per day ("tpd") with an estimated gravity gold recovery of 20% to 25% from lower grade feed material.

The Company intends to operate the plant at 150 to 300 tpd with reduced costs and until optimum processing parameters run on a consistent basis to support breakeven to positive cash flow in country.

Installation of the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) slurry pipeline, to reduce operating downtime, is underway and expects to be operational in May.

Expansion of the tailings facility continues to support increased volumes. The accumulating gold inventory in the tailings facility (more than 4,000 ounces) is considered a low-cost production source for the large-scale operations.

Gold recovered during testing in early 2017 was 60.4 ounces for revenue of US$62,460, net of royalties.

EXPLORATION