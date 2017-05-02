

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Monday appointed seven State Governors to be members of the Council of Governors for terms of 2 years.



They are, Mary Fallin of Oklahoma, Dannel Malloy of Connecticut, Steve Bullock of Montana, Mark Dayton of Minnesota, Bill Walker of Alaska, Rick Scott of Florida, and Eric Greitens of Missouri.



The Council of Governors advises the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions and to strengthen further the partnership between the Federal Government and State Governments to protect the country against all types of hazards.



