

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A last-minute deal was struck between the screenwriters and producers that avoided a writer's strike in Hollywood.



'The Writers Guilds of America, West and East and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have concluded negotiations and have reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new three-year collective bargaining agreement,' the WGA said in a statement.



The earlier contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expired at midnight Pacific time. The two parties negotiated for a new deal until the early hours of Tuesday morning in order to avoid a strike.



The WGA West executive director David Young told Variety, 'The deal that we made is the art of the possible. We did the best we could. It's got some important new things in it, and an important old thing: the health plan has been taken care of.'



