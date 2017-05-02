Kahoot! Expands Classroom Reach: Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams and Launch of Windows Store Apps

The global learning brand's purpose-built integration with Microsoft Teams, a chat-based workspace for Microsoft Office 365, aims to improve engagement in the workplace through gamification

Company launches two apps for Windows - Kahoot! Create & Host and Kahoot! Play

NEW YORK, and OSLO, Norway, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, one of the world's fastest growing learning brands, today announced it is integrating its game-based learning platform with Microsoft Teams, the new chat-based workspace for Microsoft Office 365. Office 365 now has 100 million monthly active commercial users. Kahoot! brings fun and engagement to teacher classroom experiences through Teams, a digital hub for the connected and collaborative classrooms of the future, through gamification.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506734/Kahoot_Screenshots.jpg

Kahoot!, which has over 40 million monthly active users in more than 180 countries, makes it easy to create, play and share quiz-based learning games - on any subject, in any language, on any device, for all ages and in all contexts. Launched in 2013, based on the mission to make learning awesome, Kahoot!'s game-based platform actively engages the heart, hand and mind - creating a more powerful and meaningful learning experience.

The simplicity and ease of Kahoot! has ensured its reached far beyond the classroom into corporate training environments and other learning contexts. Kahoot! is used by many Fortune 1000 companies for their corporate and HR training.

Kahoot! is also launching two apps for Windows 10 - Kahoot! Create and Kahoot! Play -which are live in the Windows App store today. Kahoot! Create empowers users to design their own kahoot game - or choose from millions of existing games to play, duplicate or edit - and then easily host the kahoot on a shared screen, ready for players to join on their devices.

Kahoot! Play enables users to join a game of kahoot on their device for free with no account required - only an internet connection and game PIN from the host are needed.

Here are some additional growth metrics from the Kahoot! platform:

More than 40 million total monthly active users (MAUs) on the platform so far in 2017 (60% growth year over year), of which 67% are in the United States

1 billion cumulative players on the platform since launch in 2013

Nearly 830 million participating players using Kahoot! in education, and over 17 million participating players using Kahoot! for training and business purposes

127 million kahoots have been played on the platform so far, including those from a library of 15 million public kahoots

"We're delighted to demonstrate the powerful ways Kahoot! is used in training environments in education and beyond through this integration with Microsoft," said Erik Harrell, CEO, Kahoot!. "Our Windows apps and Microsoft Teams integration will help deepen engagement and inject gamification into classroom and education training environments, ensuring social and engaging training experiences for teacher teams."

Mike Tholfsen, Principal Group Program Manager, Microsoft Education, Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to see Kahoot!'s game-based learning platform into Microsoft Teams, enabling deeper engagement in the classroom between teachers and students, and promote enhanced communication amongst teams and groups."

For more information on how to use Kahoot! in Microsoft Teams, visit the Kahoot! blog here and the Microsoft blog here. To download the Kahoot! Create and Kahoot! Play Apps for Windows 10, visit the Microsoft App store.

About Kahoot!

Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! has turned game-based learning into a pop culture phenomenon. The engaging game platform now hosts over 40 million monthly active users and a public library of over 15 million learning games, created and shared by fans in more than 180 countries. Kahoot! is on a mission to improve education globally, by unlocking the magic of learning for everyone - of any age, aptitude or circumstance. Kahoot! is a global company with offices in London, Oslo and Austin and on the web at www.getkahoot.com.

Press Contact:

Falguni Bhuta

falguni@getkahoot.com

