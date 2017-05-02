The Israeli investment firm agreed to acquire a special purpose vehicle owning a 300 MW PV project in the southern Spanish region of Extremadura.

Israel-based solar company Ellomay Capital has agreed to acquire Talasol Solar, a special purpose vehicle owning one of Spain's largest PV projects, the 300 MW Talasol Solar project.

The company was acquired through a share purchase agreement at a price of €10 million ($10.9 million). The project is expected to be developed in the municipality of Talaván, in the southern region of Extremadura.

Ellomay said the agreement is subject to several customary conditions, including receipt of certain regulatory approvals and entry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...