Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Changes to Board and Executive Management

Cadogan Petroleum PLC

(the Company)

Changes to Board and Executive Management

The Company announces that Bertrand des Pallieres has today resigned as a Director and Chief Trading Officerof the Companywith immediate effect,to pursue other roles outside the oilandgas industry.

Bertrand des Pallieres has been an Executive Director of the Company since August 2011. Initially servingas CEO, heplayed a keyrole in restructuringtheBoard and management of theCompany, in negotiating the partnership with eni and in concluding proceedings for the recovery of substantial sums due to the Company.

The Board thanks Mr des Pallieres for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

