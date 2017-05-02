sprite-preloader
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.05.2017 | 17:34
PR Newswire

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Changes to Board and Executive Management

PR Newswire
London, May 2

Cadogan Petroleum PLC
(the Company)

Changes to Board and Executive Management

The Company announces that Bertrand des Pallieres has today resigned as a Director and Chief Trading Officerof the Companywith immediate effect,to pursue other roles outside the oilandgas industry.

Bertrand des Pallieres has been an Executive Director of the Company since August 2011. Initially servingas CEO, heplayed a keyrole in restructuringtheBoard and management of theCompany, in negotiating the partnership with eni and in concluding proceedings for the recovery of substantial sums due to the Company.

The Board thanks Mr des Pallieres for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum Plc +380 (44) 594 5870
Guido Michelotti
Chief Executive Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
David Porter


