

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG(SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported a profit before taxes surged to 77.1 million euros in the first three months of the financial year 2017, from last year's 3.1 million euros. It was best quarterly earnings since 2008.



The pre-tax profit included negative 7.6 million euros in contribution from the Aurubis investment that was negative due to the valuation of an exchangeable bond, compared to positive 11.6 million euros last year. Salzgitter AG raised its earnings guidance for the financial year 2017. It now assumes a pre-tax profit of between 125 million euros and 175 million euros, compared to the prior outlook of 100 million euros and 150 million euros.



The company noted that it will publish further details on the financial statements for the first quarter on May 15, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX