According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global radiofrequency ablation marketis projected to grow to USD 5,632.7 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005776/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global radiofrequency ablation market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Radiofrequency ablation is used to treat medical conditions such as cancer tumors with the help of various imaging techniques by using minimally invasive (MI) procedures. The emergence of technologically advanced modern electrosurgical units for radiofrequency ablation is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on application, the report categorizes the global radiofrequency ablation market into the following segments:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Cosmetology

Gynecology

Pain management

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global radiofrequency ablation market are discussed below:

Oncology

"Oncology occupies a majority 44% of the global radiofrequency ablation market. Since radiofrequency ablation is highly preferred for the treatment of liver, breast, prostate, and gynecological cancers, it is expected to retain its market dominancesays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular devices research.

Catheter ablation of tumors is an image-guided, MI treatment modality used to completely or partially kill the tumor cells. In this process, a specially equipped needle (probe) is inserted near the site of the tumor guided by CT imaging, radiofrequency energy is transmitted through the probe to kill the cancer cells and reduce the size of the tumor.

Cardiovascular

The cardiovascular segment is the second-largest segment of the radiofrequency ablation market. Cardiology and cardiac rhythm management use MI catheters that are threaded into the heart to target the affected area with radiofrequency energy (high frequency, low voltage) to treat the condition permanently. Cardiac ablation uses heat to eliminate the damaged tissue by direct contact or isolates them from the rest of the cardiac atrium, so that normal working tissues are not affected. Cardiac ablation procedures help remove the triggers of atrial fibrillation and enhance the atrial substrate responsible for managing the disorder.

Cosmetology

"With an increase in the importance provided towards the physical aspects of beauty, more individuals are opting for radiofrequency ablation techniques to treat cosmetic conditions affecting the skin, hair, and nailssays Barath.

One of the most popular uses of radiofrequency ablation in this segment is the treatment of varicose veins. Catheter ablation is carried out via a small incision into the vein under ultrasound guidance, and the heat from the catheter is used to cure the condition.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AngioDynamics

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Stryker

Browse Related Reports:

Global Hemodialysis Catheter Market 2017-2021

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market 2017-2021

Global Coronary Stents Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like central nervous systemin-vitro diagnostics, and infectious and rare diseases. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005776/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com