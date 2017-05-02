NextGen Gaming's ARC Innovation Enhances Speed to Market for Third-party Content Delivery

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Extended integration service provides access to industry's widest distribution network in the quickest time

NextGen Gaming (NextGen), the Sydney-based game development subsidiary of NYX Gaming Group, has launched ARC, a new proprietary technology which enhances speed to market for third-party content delivery.

The new ARC interface technology takes NextGen's proprietary Game Development Module (GDM) to the next level. GDM provides end-to-game development and deployment capabilities, allowing third-party content developers to focus on as little or as much of the game development process as they choose.

With the advent of ARC, external developers can now interface intimately with GDM to deploy their own servers and preferred client game engine framework, without the need for expensive and time consuming external middleware. Thus, completed games can be delivered to operators via NYX Gaming Group's Open Gaming System (OGS) and other platforms in the quickest time possible.

ARC offers the flexibility to deliver games via varying API's and programming languages, whilst bringing bespoke server and client technology together, allowing for more freedom than traditional game deployment methods. Early adopters of ARC include Chance Interactive and Game360, whilst Foxium are next up with their latest feature title, The Odd Forest.

David Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer of NextGen Gaming commented: "With ARC, we are delivering an efficient, dynamic and mutually profitable solution to our partners. ARC is a significant innovation for NextGen and NYX, making it easier than ever for external studios to integrate and enjoy truly optimal speed to market, while operators benefit from an even wider range of innovative content from our global suppliers."

In addition to the launch of ARC, NextGen's debut game on proprietary HTML5 code NOVA is Owl Eyes, launched on April 26th.

The popular title has benefitted from a client side enhancement, which will establish NextGen Gaming at the forefront of HTML5 game development. All new games will be built on HTML5 technology, including the hotly anticipated re-issue of Merlin's Millions SuperBet - a top performing NextGen Gaming title across the globe.

About NYX Gaming Group Limited

NYX Gaming Group Limited is a leading digital gaming provider, headquartered in Las Vegas, USA, with a staff of more than 1000 employees globally. NYX delivers value by adhering to the highest standards of customer service, probity and responsibility.

It has one of the broadest distribution bases in the industry, with over 200 unique customers.

The award-winning NYX OGS' (Open Gaming System), which allows licensees to leverage the best-of-breed, multi-vendor casino content from around the world, is acknowledged to be the industry's market-leading gaming offering. From its own studios and a broad partner network of the most innovative third party suppliers, NYX offers customers the widest portfolio of content available, with access to over 2000 game titles, via OGS'.

In addition, NYX's award winning sports betting division OpenBet is utilized and trusted by leading sports book operators, with its scale and performance world-renowned. In 2016, the OpenBet sportsbook processed more than two billion bets and broke new records at the 2017 Grand National, where it processed 68,000 bets-per-minute.

Sydney based group studio NextGen Gaming create and deliver exceptional slot games with proven performance and game longevity for partners and players. Founded in 1999, NextGen Gaming pioneered platform-independent content delivery and were recent recipients of the Digital Gaming Innovation award for slot 'Witch Pickings' at the Global Gaming Awards.

NYX Gaming Group Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSXV: NYX.

For more information about the group visit: http://www.nyxgaminggroup.com.