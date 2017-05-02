sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2017 | 17:47
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, May 2

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 March 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Barbara Powley
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5610

2 May 2017

END


© 2017 PR Newswire