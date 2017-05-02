

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new research suggests that increasing physical activity among elementary school children in the United States would avoid $21.9 billion in medical costs and lost wages over the course of their lifetimes.



The study, by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, suggest that just a small increase in the frequency of exercise among children ages 8 through 11 would also result in 340,000 fewer obese and overweight youth, a reduction of more than 4 percent.



If all current 8- through 11-year-olds in the United States exercised 25 minutes a day, three times a week, $62.3 billion in medical costs and lost wages over the course of their lifetimes could be avoided and 1.2 million fewer youths would be overweight or obese, the researchers suggest.



The findings of the study were published in Health Affairs.



