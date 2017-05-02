The ever-increasing amount of data available in the world, as well as constantly growing file sizes, means that memory capacity is under pressure to increase as well. Combined with people's reliance on smartphones and other compact devices, this leads to consumers and manufacturers alike looking for memory options that are physically tiny but have immense capacity. While Infiniti Research notes that flash memory is fast becoming one of the most widely used types of storage, scientists are developing a new solution that may challenge their market reach.

Market developments

An engineering team from the University of Exeter has created a type of memory that is cheaper and more adaptable than flash memory, while also being small, flexible, and environmentally friendly. The device is made from a hybrid of graphene oxide and titanium oxide, measures a mere 50 nanometers long and 8 nanometers thick, and can be written and read in less than 5 nanoseconds. The team envisions this being used for applications such as bendable mobile phones, smart clothing, and TV and computer screens.

