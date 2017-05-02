LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) celebrated the production of its 100,000th engine this month, as a testament to P&WC's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Today, P&WC has 60,000 in-service engines operated by 12,300 customers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Its engine families span across general aviation, regional turboprops, business aviation, civil helicopters and auxiliary power units (APUs), and total an impressive 730 million flight hours logged.

The company has a rich history of innovation, powered by its world-class employees and P&WC investment in technology. Every second, a P&WC-powered aircraft takes off or lands somewhere on the planet. These flights matter: powering humanitarian missions, emergency medical services, search and rescue, reuniting families, driving commerce, and so much more. Operators around the world bring their P&WC engines back home to P&WC facilities for maintenance and repair to sustain these missions.

P&WC's success has been built through numerous achievements in all of its 14 engine families:

-- The PT6A engine helped define General Aviation and ushered in a new generation of fast and versatile small aircraft. While PT6A technology has powered 128 different applications since its introduction, its benchmark reliability enabled the PT6A to be the only engine to achieve single-engine IFR status for passenger revenue activity in North America, Australia and now Europe. -- P&WC has been a leader in the Regional Turboprop segment for more than 30 years and counting with the PW100/150 family of engines. -- P&WC's industry-leading families of helicopter engines include the PT6T Twin-Pac®, the PT6B/PT6C, as well as the PW200/PW210. -- P&WC pioneered the light business jet market with the JT15D engine and then redefined it with the PW500 engine. The PW300 engine, the heart of mid-size and large cabin business aircraft, introduced full authority digital engine control (FADEC) technology on business jet engines, and features low emissions combustor technologies, while the PW600 drove a series of innovative manufacturing changes at P&WC, such as the moving line concept. P&WC's latest addition to its turbofan engine offering, the PurePower® PW800, brings fundamental change to the large business jet segment, powering the Gulfstream G500 and G600 next-generation long- range and ultra-long range business jets. At the heart of the PW800 is the durable, rigorously tested core technology shared with Pratt & Whitney's award-winning PurePower Geared Turbofan™ commercial aircraft engines. -- Introducing a new standard of reliability with its PW901, P&WC's fleet of auxiliary power units (APUs) equip a variety of commercial aircraft including jets and turboprops flown by regional airlines, and narrow and wide-body aircraft flown by major commercial airlines.

In the coming weeks and months, P&WC will continue to celebrate its 100,000th engine milestone, recognizing all the families of products and many accomplishments that have marked P&WC's journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

