sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,73 Euro		-0,562
-1,86 %
WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XP POWER LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.05.2017 | 17:53
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

XP POWER LTD - Correction: Director PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 2

02 May 2017

XP Power Limited

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement relates to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released at 16:35 on 27 April 2017 correcting an error relating to the beneficial interest of Mr. Michael R Laver, President Global Sales and Marketing. The correct beneficial interest is as follows:

Following the transaction in which Mr Laver sold 8,475 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in XP Power Limited on 24 April 2017, Mr. Laver has a beneficial interest in 111,494 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.58% of the issued share capital of the Company.

It had previously been announced that Mr. Michael R Laver had a beneficial interest in 172,244 Ordinary Shares representing 0.90% of the issued share capital of the Company following the transaction. This figure erroneously included 60,750 share options which have vested but have not been exercised.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)NameMichael R Laver
2.Reason for the notification
(a)Position/statusPresident Global Sales and Marketing
(b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
(a)NameXP POWER LIMITED
(b)LEI213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)Description of the Financial InstrumentOrdinary shares of £0.01 each
(b)Identification code of the Financial InstrumentSG9999003735
(c)Nature of the transactionExercise and sale of options
(d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
507.25 pence (exercise price)8,475
2,495.00 pence (sale price)8,475
(e)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
(f)Date of the transaction24 April 2017
(g)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5086

Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director +44 (0) 7500 944 614

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman


© 2017 PR Newswire