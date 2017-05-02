XP POWER LTD - Correction: Director PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 2
02 May 2017
XP Power Limited
Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding
This announcement relates to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released at 16:35 on 27 April 2017 correcting an error relating to the beneficial interest of Mr. Michael R Laver, President Global Sales and Marketing. The correct beneficial interest is as follows:
Following the transaction in which Mr Laver sold 8,475 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in XP Power Limited on 24 April 2017, Mr. Laver has a beneficial interest in 111,494 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.58% of the issued share capital of the Company.
It had previously been announced that Mr. Michael R Laver had a beneficial interest in 172,244 Ordinary Shares representing 0.90% of the issued share capital of the Company following the transaction. This figure erroneously included 60,750 share options which have vested but have not been exercised.
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|(a)
|Name
|Michael R Laver
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|(a)
|Position/status
|President Global Sales and Marketing
|(b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|(a)
|Name
|XP POWER LIMITED
|(b)
|LEI
|213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|(a)
|Description of the Financial Instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|(b)
|Identification code of the Financial Instrument
|SG9999003735
|(c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise and sale of options
|(d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|507.25 pence (exercise price)
|8,475
|2,495.00 pence (sale price)
|8,475
|(e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|(f)
|Date of the transaction
|24 April 2017
|(g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
XP Power
Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5086
Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director +44 (0) 7500 944 614
Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman