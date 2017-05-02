XP POWER LTD - Correction: Director PDMR Shareholding

02 May 2017

XP Power Limited

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

This announcement relates to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released at 16:35 on 27 April 2017 correcting an error relating to the beneficial interest of Mr. Michael R Laver, President Global Sales and Marketing. The correct beneficial interest is as follows:

Following the transaction in which Mr Laver sold 8,475 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in XP Power Limited on 24 April 2017, Mr. Laver has a beneficial interest in 111,494 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.58% of the issued share capital of the Company.

It had previously been announced that Mr. Michael R Laver had a beneficial interest in 172,244 Ordinary Shares representing 0.90% of the issued share capital of the Company following the transaction. This figure erroneously included 60,750 share options which have vested but have not been exercised.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Michael R Laver 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status President Global Sales and Marketing (b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer (a) Name XP POWER LIMITED (b) LEI 213800I7RWQ3FV72EZ26 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the Financial Instrument Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (b) Identification code of the Financial Instrument SG9999003735 (c) Nature of the transaction Exercise and sale of options (d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 507.25 pence (exercise price) 8,475 2,495.00 pence (sale price) 8,475 (e) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (f) Date of the transaction 24 April 2017 (g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

XP Power

Duncan Penny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)118 976 5086

Jonathan Rhodes, Finance Director +44 (0) 7500 944 614

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Kevin Smith/Jos Bieneman