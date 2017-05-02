

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is shutting down its Underground Actually Free store, an app store that allows Amazon members to download certain apps for free that they would have to pay for at other app stores.



The online retail giant announced in a blog that 'while we will continue to expand the Amazon Appstore experience, we have decided to discontinue the Underground Actually Free program. All support for the program will end in 2019.'



The app store was launched in 2015 and allowed users to do download apps for free, while app developers continued to get their 70 percent of revenue share.



Amazon will allow current Fire tablet customers to use previously installed Underground apps and access the Underground Actually Free store. Meanwhile, the access to the store through Amazon's Appstore for Android devices will end in summer 2017.



As of May 31, 2017, Amazon will no longer accept new app and game submissions for the Underground Actually Free program. Nevertheless, existing Amazon Underground developer will continue to get paid for every minute customers spend in your Amazon Underground app.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX