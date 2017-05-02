RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Canvas Solutions has added technology industry veteran Ted Ridgway as its new Chief Financial Officer as it continues to expand its multi-sector adoption and global reach.

Ridgway will be responsible for leading the Finance, Accounting and Business Analytics teams, using his more-than-20-year strong track record in finance and operational management to accelerate profitable growth and drive business improvement across the organization.

"I am excited that Ted has joined Canvas. He is a seasoned professional with a rare mix of financial acumen and operational experience. He will have a direct impact on our ability to scale faster and also support our strategic journey," said James Quigley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Canvas.

"I'm eager to help Canvas drive further success and strengthen its market leadership. The convergence of outdated business process and widespread use of technology in the workplace creates a huge global market opportunity, one which Canvas is leading the way to commercialize," said Canvas' new CFO, Ridgeway.

Ridgway joins Canvas from Kit Check, where he was CFO/COO. He started his career as an investment banker for Salomon Brothers, Volpe Brown Whelan and Credit Suisse First Boston and has served as CFO, COO and General Manager at several companies including Radisys, Impact Displays and Credit.com. During his career, Ridgway has managed more than 50 IPOs, 30 M&A Transactions and 20 private capital raises. He earned his MBA from UCLA, an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants.

About Canvas

Canvas is a mobile platform that makes it simple for business to automate how work is done, replacing outdated processes and expensive paperwork. The Canvas App works on smartphones and tablets, helping companies to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations. Canvas can be easily customized by any type of business to empower their workforce, unleashing the value in data across the organization to help them connect better with colleagues and engage more effectively with customers.

Canvas is trusted by thousands of firms throughout 70 countries, automating millions of workplace activities, making it one of the fastest growing mobile platforms in the world.

To learn more, visit www.gocanvas.com

Press Inquiries:

Jaime Tero and Kevin Lewis

OneChocolate for Canvas

Canvas@onechocolatecomms.com

(415) 989-9803



