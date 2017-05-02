Knot Standard Custom Menswear, London Concept Store

Bringing modern technology to the birthplace of bespoke

NEW YORK, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Knot Standard, the fastest growing menswear company in the Unites States opens a Concept Store in London's Soho Square neighborhood from May 2nd through May 8th.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506847/Knot_Standard_London.jpg

The Concept Store represents a significant milestone for Knot Standard, marking the brand's first physical store expansion into Europe. Knot Standard provides a unique value proposition, combining modern technology with old world craftsmanship through custom suits, shirts, blazers, and luxury casual items.

Inside the Concept Store, customers can create custom garments with the assistance of Knot Standard stylists. Knot Standard carries the finest fabrics from mills including, Loro Piana, Ariston, and Dormeuil. Customers choose the fabric options both physically and digitally, facilitated by the Knot Standard virtual studio imagery, which also operates within the Knot Standard Concept Store in Bloomingdale's flagship in New York.

This spring, Knot Standard introduced Casual Luxury to the company's product offering, expanding the opportunity for men to purchase custom garments for all occasions.

CONCEPT STORE LOCATION

2 SOHO SQUARE, SOHO, LONDON W1D 3PX

About Knot Standard

Founded in 2010 by John Ballay and Matt Mueller, Knot Standard combines a unique high tech approach to old world tailoring. Knot Standard creates a luxury menswear experience like no other; using trusted stylists, fit technology, and classic tailoring.

Knot Standards mission is to consistently offer premium product with the highest service, using technology to facilitate purchases in showroom and online.

Visit one of our 8 showrooms across the United States, in Bloomingdale's, or our Online Studio at www.knotstandard.com

"We founded Knot Standard to meet the needs of the modern customer. As the retail world changes, more customers want to purchase custom in a new way: in store, online, and with the flexibility to influence and create their own style." explains CEO, John Ballay.

Media Inquiries

Megan Glynn, Megan@knotstandard.com

Social Media Coordinates