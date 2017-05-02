

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - America's favorite fruit Avocados are costly these days, owing to reduced harvest and rising global demand. The wholesale price of avocado rose to around $28 per 10-kilo cartons, which is almost double that of last year.



According to Hass avocado board, the average retail sales price per fruit was $0.99 in February, and it increased to $1.25 in March.For the period, the total volume declined to 31.595 million from 37.007 million



Most of the avocados used in U.S. are coming from Mexico. Though more than 4000 farmers in California are engaged in Avocado farming, strong heatwaves a few months back have done damages to the plantations there. Chile and Dominican Republic are the other major producers.



The nutrient rich fruit with high protein content is believed to be good to keep cancer and heart diseases at bay. Avacado is believed to reduce LDL level, rich in potassium and vitamins. At the same time there is no cholestrol, sodium and sugar.



